Police investigating after 3 shot in Clifton Heights

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Police are investigating after three people were shot in Clifton Heights overnight.
According to police, three males, two teens and a male in his 20′s, were shot on W. McMillan Street around 12:30 a.m.
All three victims were taken to UC Medical Center. Their conditions are not known at this time.
Police did not give any information on a possible suspect.
If you have any information on the shooting you’re asked to call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.
