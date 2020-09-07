Shower Chance Tonight, Then Dry Until Saturday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Warm to hot and humid weather is in the forecast Tuesday through Friday then look for the slight chance of a shower Saturday.
If you are concerned about the health of your plats or lawn, watering would be a good idea to make sure your vegetation is ready for winter.
This week will be humid, not mid-summer sultry but uncomfortable and with high temperatures in the upper 80s and in spots low 90s water usage by plants and evaporation from soil will be high necessitating in many locations watering.
A few showers may fall Saturday, but do not count on it. Soaking rains are likely Sunday.
