Six months after first reported COVID-19 case in Ky., Beshear confirms 313 new cases Sunday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear provided an update Sunday with new reports on COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth.
Six months ago, the first COVID-19 case was reported in Kentucky on March 6. Beshear reminded Kentuckians that the state is continuing to hit record numbers of cases week by week.
“The first positive case of COVID-19 in the commonwealth was announced six months ago today, in Harrison County,” Beshear said. “We’re facing the challenge of our lifetimes and we must do better. These past six months have been devastating for so many Kentucky families. These months also will be remembered as a time when Kentuckians lived up to our reputation as compassionate, resolute and resilient people who take care of one another.”
This week 4,742 new cases were reported, up from 4,503 cases last week.
Sunday’s report confirmed 313 new cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth, with 43 of those cases reported as children aged 18 or younger. The youngest case reported was just 27 days old at the time.
“We’re seeing a dip in the number of new reported cases today, as we often do on weekends,” Beshear said. Let’s remember that while we believe we’ve managed to hit a plateau in the growth of cases, what we really need is to have that number go down in a sustained way.”
Three more deaths were announced on Sunday, bringing the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 to 996.
Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, continued to urge Kentuckians to stay vigilant over the Labor Day weekend.
“It’s important to be resolute and learn from experience. Please don’t jam sidewalks, restaurants and bars with masks hanging below your chins. Don’t gather in groups larger than 10 and, if you see a larger crowd, stay away,” Dr. Stack said. “As the governor noted, cases are on the rise, and we have to do better. The choices Kentuckians make this weekend and every day will determine whether the phased reopening of our economy succeeds or fails.”
Due to limited reporting on Sundays and the Labor Day holiday on Monday, more information will be made available on Tuesday.
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
