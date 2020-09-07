Tri-State teen receives disturbing video on Discord, mother says

DELHI TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - A Delhi Township teenager was sent a video over Discord appearing to show a man commit suicide, according to the teen’s mother.
The mother says her 15-year-old son uses Discord, a popular chat app, to speak with other gamers while he’s playing video games.
Last week, she says he received a video on that app without sound showing a man raise a gun to his head and pull the trigger.
“I thought that Discord was set up for children so that children could talk to their friends while they play games,” Libby McCauley, the teen’s mother, said.
McCauley says her two teens had used Discord without incident until last week.
“He was playing Fortnite and (was) on Discord, and a video came up, but it didn’t say, ’Hey watch this,’ it didn’t say, ’Oh my gosh, look at this,’ it was just a play button from somewhere he’d never spoken to before,” McCauley said.
She explained the play button led to a video of the man shooting himself.
McCauley says she did not report the incident to police but that her son did report the user who sent the video to Discord for inappropriate content.
She adds she regularly checks into the programs her children are using, something FOX19 NOW tech expert Dave Hatter says parents should consider.
“I guess probably the first advice would be talk to your kids, tell them that this sort of thing happens, that you never know who the person on the other end of the link or the chat is,” he said.
Hatter also admitted it’s difficult even for him to keep up with every new app that pops up, adding that messages like the one McCauley described can come from any platform.
“Making parents aware that these things are out there, try to engage with their kids and understand what their kids are doing, and then just warn their kids,” he said. “You can be doing nothing wrong and stumble into all kinds of terrible things online as a kid that you’re probably not mentally prepared for.”
