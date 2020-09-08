City Council to vote on potential ban of plastic bags at Cincinnati grocery stores

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The choice between paper or plastic grocery bags might soon be a thing of the past when shopping in Cincinnati.
Single-use plastic bags, like the ones you might get from Kroger or Walmart, have become a mainstay in many households but that is about to change.
Cincinnati City Council is expected to vote this week on banning the bags at all grocery stores, restaurants, and any business that sells food.
The proposal was first introduced back in March but was put on the back burner when the pandemic hit.
Under the plan, you would bring your own reusable tote to the store or get one there for a 5 cent fee.
“Americans use about 22 billion single-use plastic bags every year and it can take up to a thousand years for just one of them to degrade into our planet and while it’s doing that. it’s giving off methane and toxic gases into our environment,” explained Councilman Chris Seelbach.
Seelbach says the City Health Department will enforce the new law but will work with businesses to come into compliance.
If businesses don’t comply, Seelbach says the business will be charged a $100 fine per day.
