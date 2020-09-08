Community leaders react to new interim LMPD chief

“Yvette Gentry is smart, she is caring, she is what she appears to be,” Reynolds said. “She is truthful, she is courageous, she will tell you exactly how she feels, she will ever make every attempt always to do the right thing. She loves her family. She is a mother to black sons. She is a wife to a black man. She knows what it is to be black in this community. She has been a police officer her entire career, really. She understands what it is to be a police officer in this community and in this country. She knows policing inside and out, so, I think we are getting the benefit of a very well-seasoned human being in this role and I am proud of her for stepping up. I don’t think the mayor hired her, I think the community drafted her and he simply didn’t have a choice.”