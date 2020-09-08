COVID-19 top killer of law enforcement so far this year

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - COVID-19 is now the top killer of law enforcement officers so far this year, according to The Officers Down Memorial Page.
The non-profit organization that is dedicated to honoring fallen officers says in a Facebook post 101 law enforcement officers in 2020 have died in the line of duty due to COVID-19.
The group says it is working to verify an additional 150 potential cases.
Another 86 officers died from other means, mostly shootings (33); followed by automobile crashes (15), according to the ODMP’s website.
COVID has killed more than three times as many officers as the next two leading causes of death this year, according to ODMP.
The total line-of-duty officer deaths so far this year, 188, have already exceeded the total of 147 from 2019, ODMP says.
