CPD officers come together to help family after child hit by car

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A family received an amazing surprise on Tuesday when nearly a dozen Cincinnati Police officers showed up at their home just days after a four-year-old was hit by a vehicle.
Javannda Jackson was moved to tears when CPD officers from District 3 come to her Millvale home Tuesday.
“Oh my God, I’m overwhelmed. I’m happy and I’m appreciative,” said Jackson.
On Friday, her four-year-old son Marcus was walking across the street with his family when a car ran over his foot and fled the scene.
“We’ve got another car that’s coming up, but here’s some gift cards I’m going to give you and your family,” says CPD Specialist Kristie Johnson, “So you don’t have to worry about it. We’re thinking about you, we know you take good care of your family, but we want to try to help out right now just because it’s going to be a hard time right now.”
Specialist Johnson responded to the scene and says this tugged on her heart. She knew she needed to do something to help the Jackson family.
“This is our future, and we need to take care of our future,” explained Specialist Johnson, “And he deserves this, and he did not deserve to get ran over.”
District 3 officers and others donated toys, gift cards, food, and necessities to this family.
Jackson has four kids and is also caring for her sick sister.
“I really think that she’s very thankful and I know this is going to help her family out greatly,” adds Specialist Johnson, “Because she’s going to be spending a lot of time taking care of him and going to the hospital back and forth.”
Marcus will need pins in his foot and surgery when his swelling goes down. His foot is broken in five places and he is now in a walking boot.
“He keeps trying to get up not realizing he can’t get up,” says Jackson.
Jackson hopes the driver learns a lesson and doesn’t put another family through this tough time.
For now, she’s just focusing on the people helping to make things a little easier for her.
The driver of the vehicle was found later and cited for fleeing the accident and driving without a license.
