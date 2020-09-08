Exercise can play big part in fighting diseases, expert says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Now is the time to get physically active and fit, and due to the pandemic, it may be more important than ever.
Mary Frank with the Executive Leadership Team at Cincinnati Sports Club says one of the best ways to fight a disease is exercise.
“Exercise is one of the best weapons we have to fight disease," Frank said.
With gyms closing at the start of the pandemic, exercising became hard for some people.
“People are taking fewer steps on a daily basis then what they were doing,” explained Frank.
According to the CDC, people with a body mass index of 30 or higher have an increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19. This is just another reason why it’s important to take steps to a healthy lifestyle now.
“There is really three basic things and that’s going to be exercise; it’s also going to be what you’re intaking as far as food and then sleep," Frank said. "Those are the three most critical elements that can help you be prepared. We have to keep ourselves healthy and well-rested so, if we have some sort of illness, we have the strength and the energy to fight it.”
And staying active and getting fit can also help alleviate stress.
“I just think it’s really important to be active whether that is outside or inside," explained Frank. "Don’t have a fear of going indoors because you can do indoors and be safe. I think the biggest thing is for people to embrace that exercise should be part of our culture.”
