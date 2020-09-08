Former Hamilton city prosecutor arrested again on public indecency charge

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A former Hamilton city prosecutor is under arrest again on a public indecency charge.
Scott Blauvelt, 49, is accused of of driving naked on Interstate 275 in Colerain Township Monday and exposing himself to a woman, court documents show.
The female victim said she felt like she was being followed on the highway, police wrote in his criminal complaint.
Blauvelt was booked into the Hamilton County jail Monday night and is set to appear before a judge Tuesday.
He was fired from his former job after he was caught walking around the government building naked in October 2006.
Blauvelt also pleaded guilty in 2019 to a public indecency charge in Lebanon, court records show.
A judge suspended his 30-day sentence.
