‘Give him justice:’ New plea for information in 2005 cold case murder

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - There is a new plea for information in an unsolved murder case dating back 15 years.
According to Cincinnati police, Kenneth Glenn was 19 when a bullet took his life in October 2005. Kenneth’s sister, Tamika Glenn, believes his murder was a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time.
“They went in and didn’t see the person that they were intending to get, and my brother just happened to be there," Tamika said.
Per Tamika, when her brother died, he was at a friend’s apartment on Kipling Avenue in Cincinnati. Someone knocked on the door, and Tamika says, according to what police have told her, what happened next is disturbing.
“My brother was in there on the floor sleeping, and when they came in, they kicked him and told him to wake up, and when he woke up, they made him strip, and he stripped. Made him turn around. He laid down, and when he laid down, they walked out and said, ‘We should make an example out of you,’ and that’s when they shot [him], as they walked out, right in the back of his head," Tamika said.
Kenneth’s death left his family members feeling lost, suffering from the pain of a broken heart. Tamika says his murder did not just change her life, it changed her.
“He was funny. He loved his family, liked to hang out with his friends, liked to play video games. He was very quiet, so it was a real shocker that this happened," Tamika said. “It’s a traumatic thing that you deal with, and it eats away at you if you let it.”
The CPD detective now tackling the cold case believes new information could lead to the big break they need to solve it.
“Everybody’s a suspect," Tamika said. "It’s hard, especially when I see his crowd of people he used to be around. It’s hard when I see them because I know they know.”
Tamika said she no longer lives in the Cincinnati area, but she carries her brother’s memory with her wherever she goes.
“His so-called friends loved him so much and were there. Say something if you loved him. Give him justice,” Tamika said. “Give his family justice.”
Anyone with information is asked to come forward and report it to Cincinnati police. Those who wish to stay anonymous can do so by calling Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.
