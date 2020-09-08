‘Give him justice:’ New plea for information in 2005 cold case murder

“My brother was in there on the floor sleeping, and when they came in, they kicked him and told him to wake up, and when he woke up, they made him strip, and he stripped. Made him turn around. He laid down, and when he laid down, they walked out and said, ‘We should make an example out of you,’ and that’s when they shot [him], as they walked out, right in the back of his head," Tamika said.