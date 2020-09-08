Heat, dry air, and some humidity Tuesday & Wednesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Sunshine and a high of 89 degrees Tuesday afternoon.
Temperatures will reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees for the middle part of the week.
Look for a break in the heat and humidity Friday and the slight chance of a shower Saturday. Sunday rain should be widespread.
If you are concerned about the health of your plants or lawn, watering would be a good idea to make sure your vegetation is healthy going onto winter.
Water usage by plants and evaporation from soil will be high necessitating in many locations watering.
A few showers may fall Saturday, but do not count on it. Soaking rains are likely Sunday as cooler and less humid air in the 70s will work in.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.