Hoxworth needs blood donors

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Hoxworth Blood Center has teamed up with several local restaurants in a series of blood drives.
As part of Cincinnati Favorites Week, blood donors receive a free t-shirt and gift from local sponsors now through Monday, Sept. 14.
Hoxworth says 450 units per day will meet the needs of patients in the Tri-State.
Donors are encouraged to make an appointment.
Call 513-451-0910, or visit hoxworth.org/donors/locations.
There are seven locations you can donate:
- Hoxworth Central
- Hoxworth Anderson
- Hoxworth Blue Ash
- Hoxworth Fort Mitchell
- Hoxworth North
- Hoxworth Tri-County
- Hoxworth West
Hoxworth Blood Center serves more than 30 hospitals and medical facilities in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.