Hoxworth needs blood donors

By Drew Amman | September 8, 2020 at 7:07 AM EDT - Updated September 8 at 7:09 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Hoxworth Blood Center has teamed up with several local restaurants in a series of blood drives.

As part of Cincinnati Favorites Week, blood donors receive a free t-shirt and gift from local sponsors now through Monday, Sept. 14.

Hoxworth says 450 units per day will meet the needs of patients in the Tri-State.

Donors are encouraged to make an appointment.

Call 513-451-0910, or visit hoxworth.org/donors/locations.

There are seven locations you can donate:

  • Hoxworth Central
  • Hoxworth Anderson
  • Hoxworth Blue Ash
  • Hoxworth Fort Mitchell
  • Hoxworth North
  • Hoxworth Tri-County
  • Hoxworth West

Hoxworth Blood Center serves more than 30 hospitals and medical facilities in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.

