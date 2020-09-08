Mother arrested after 6-year-old found with self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A mother was arrested Monday after her 6-year-old boy was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Officers were called to the 7000 block of Glen Meadow in Roselawn around 1 p.m. for a report of a child who had been shot in the leg, according to Cincinnati Police Sgt. Eric Franz
The 6-year-old was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg, Sgt. Franz said.
“I know the little boy was outside playing at first and they were popping firecrackers and then all the sudden we hear his mom saying, ‘please call the police, please call the police,’” recalled neighbor Shadrae Giles.
The mother, Sleana Penn, 30, was arrested for endangering children and tampering with evidence, Sgt. Franz said.
Another neighbor, Orian Evans, said Monday’s incident is sad, but living in this area having a weapon for protection is a must.
“It’s sad that he got a hold of a gun, but when you live out here you have to protect yourself,” Evans explained. “Glen Meadows is really crazy.”
Since cameras were installed to watch the area, Evans said things have not been all that bad, but the violence continues.
“It’s always shootings that go on in front of my building,” says Evans. “Since they put the cameras out here it really hasn’t been that bad, but you still have a lot of violence that’s going on here.”
The 6-year-old boy was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital for treatment, according to the sergeant.
