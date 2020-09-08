Mother, child burned in Mt. Healthy fire, police say

MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (FOX19) - A mother and her child suffered minor burns in a residential fire in Mt. Healthy Monday night, police confirm.
Fire crews responded to a townhouse in the 7600 block of Clovernook Avenue off Compton Road just after 10 p.m., according to Hamilton County dispatchers.
The woman and child were taken to hospitals and are expected to recover.
The scene has since cleared, but damage to the unit was extensive, Mt. Healthy police say.
A damage estimate and cause is not yet available.
FOX19 NOW will update this story as soon as more information is released.
