Ohio police walk children of slain Toledo officer to school on first day (photos)

Ohio police walk children of slain Toledo officer to school on first day (photos)
Toledo police community escort slain officer's children to school (Source: Toledo police)
By Chris Anderson | September 8, 2020 at 12:46 PM EDT - Updated September 8 at 2:34 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tuesday marked the first day of school for students Younes and Maytham Dia, but they began the year without their father, a Toledo police officer who was killed in the line of duty.

Anthony Dia, 26, was shot and killed on July 4 while serving as a Toledo police officer.

On Tuesday, dozens of Dia’s former colleagues at the Toledo Police Department showed support for his family on the first day of school and escorted the two children safely to class.

Posted by Toledo Police Department on Tuesday, September 8, 2020
Posted by Toledo Police Department on Tuesday, September 8, 2020
Posted by Toledo Police Department on Tuesday, September 8, 2020

The suspect in Dia’s fatal shooting died following the encounter from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.