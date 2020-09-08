Police investigate double shooting in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - Two people were shot in Covington Monday night, according to police.
The shooting occurred in the City Heights neighborhood of Covington near Bell Court and Welsh Drive shortly after 9 p.m., Covington police say.
The two shooting victims were transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Police have provided no word on the extent of their injuries.
Police confirm they have identified a possible suspect and are speaking to that suspect now.
