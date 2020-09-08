Police: Shooting victim shows up at hospital

By Jennifer Edwards Baker | September 8, 2020 at 4:51 AM EDT - Updated September 8 at 4:51 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating after a shooting victim showed up at University of Cincinnati Medical Center overnight.

The victim, a 20-year-old man, arrived via private transport about 11 p.m. with a gunshot wound to one of his legs, they say.

He told police he was shot in a street robbery in the District 1 area of the city, which includes the West End and Over-the-Rhine.

Police say they are still working to confirm the shooting location and circumstances.

The victim is expected to recover.

