Woman seriously injured in Milford crash

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - One person sustained serious injuries in a crash in Old Milford Tuesday evening, according to the Milford Fire Department.
The crash occurred near the intersection of Main Street and Sycamore Street, according to Clermont County Dispatch.
The fire department says AirCare transported the elderly woman from the crash to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center around 7:37 p.m.
A second driver injured in the crash was taken by ambulance to Bethesda North Hospital for treatement.
No word was provided on the conditions of either victim.
