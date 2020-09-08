2-week quarantine required for travelers to Washington, DC from ’high-risk state’ of Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The health department for Washington, D.C. announced on Tuesday that Ohio has been added to the list of high-risk states requiring people traveling from those areas to quarantine when visiting the nation’s capital.
Ohio meets the DC Health’s criteria for high-risk states where the seven-day moving average of daily new coronavirus cases is 10 or more per 100,000 persons.
Anyone coming into Washington, D.C. from Ohio and over two dozen other states will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days from the date of their arrival.
Essential travel is exempt from the order.
The list will be updated on September 21.
