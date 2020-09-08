Woman arrested after plotting to rob Tinder date, police say

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - A woman is under arrest after admitting a plot to extort money from a man she met through Tinder, according to a Covington Police press release.
Sierra Wayman, of Covington, met a man on the dating app Tinder and invited him over to her home in the 2400 block of Bell Court on Monday, the release explains.
Two people knocked on the door while Wayman and the man were inside the home, police said.
Wayman answered the door and let these people inside where they started assaulting the man, according to police.
The man, who was armed, fired his weapon and hit both individuals assaulting him, the release reads.
The man then called 911 to report he had shot two people, police say.
The two people, who were shot, were taken to the University of Cincinnati Hospital to be treated for their injuries. The extent of those injuries was not released by police.
Wayman admitted to detectives during the interview she invited the two people into her home to try and extort money from the man she met on Tinder.
She was taken to the Kenton County Jail for a robbery charge.
