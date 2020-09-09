Boone County residents can now get their REAL IDs

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Residents of Boone County can now get their REAL ID licenses at the Transportation Cabinet’s regional office on Dream Street in Florence, according to the Boon County Division of Driver’s License Facebook page.
Here are the proof-of-identity documents you’ll need if you go.
Appointments are available to those replacing a lost or stolen card, new residents with a valid out-of-state credential, those that require a card for employment or emergency purpose and those renewing an expired card dated Mar. 18 or earlier.
For questions, you can call 859.431.1072 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. M-F.
Kentuckians can click here to learn about the differences between the standard ID and the Voluntary Travel ID, and to find out what you’ll need to apply for either when the time comes.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.