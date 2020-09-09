Caught on camera: Man assaulted on Main Street downtown

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A 67-year-old man is recovering in the hospital after he says he was assaulted near the intersection of Main and Sixth Streets in Downtown Cincinnati.
The attack took place Tuesday and was caught on surveillance camera from a business across the street.
The man does not want to be identified. His family says he was waiting for a ride when a man walked up to him and told him he could not stand to wait for a ride in that area.
The footage appears to show the two speak for a moment, after which the suspect punches the man, causing him to fall to the ground.
The footage then appears to show the suspect kick the man before turning around and walking east on Sixth Street.
The man appears to be wearing shorts and a white hat. A witness adds he was wearing a bright green shirt and that the shorts were light-colored.
That witness, who called 911 following the attack, told FOX!9 NOW the punches seemed to be unprovoked.
The victim’s son says his father has five broken ribs, a partially collapsed lung and bleeding in his kidneys.
If you have any information, you’re urged to contact the Cincinnati Police Department or Crime Stoppers at (513) 352-3040.
