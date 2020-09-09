Sheriff: 1 dead after I-71 crash; NB section closed

SYCAMORE TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - A deadly crash on I-71 has closed a northbound section of the interstate, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash happened at I-71 and Montgomery Road, the sheriff’s office said.
Right now, the northbound section of the interstate, between Red Bank Road and Montgomery Road, is closed.
One person has been confirmed dead in this crash, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
Stay with FOX19 Now on-air and on all digital platforms for updates on this deadly crash.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.