Driver dies 2 weeks after Winton Road crash
Darnell Jackson, 53, died Tuesday from injuries he suffered during a crash on Winton Road last month, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office. (Source: WXIX)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | September 9, 2020 at 9:33 AM EDT - Updated September 9 at 9:34 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A driver who was critically hurt in a crash on Winton Road last month has died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Darnell Jackson, 53, was pronounced dead Tuesday at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.

He was behind the wheel of one of the two vehicles involved in the Aug. 22 crash in the 4400 block of Winton Road.

His vehicle hit a curb and he lost control, police have said.

His vehicle struck a 2011 Toyota Avalon and then continued across the road, according to police. It hit the wall outside of Spring Grove Cemetery.

Jackson was not wearing a seatbelt, police have said.

The driver of the Toyota was wearing a seatbelt and did not have any injuries.

Speed and impairment appear to be a factor in the crash, police have said.

