Driver dies 2 weeks after Winton Road crash

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A driver who was critically hurt in a crash on Winton Road last month has died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.
Darnell Jackson, 53, was pronounced dead Tuesday at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.
He was behind the wheel of one of the two vehicles involved in the Aug. 22 crash in the 4400 block of Winton Road.
His vehicle hit a curb and he lost control, police have said.
His vehicle struck a 2011 Toyota Avalon and then continued across the road, according to police. It hit the wall outside of Spring Grove Cemetery.
Jackson was not wearing a seatbelt, police have said.
The driver of the Toyota was wearing a seatbelt and did not have any injuries.
Speed and impairment appear to be a factor in the crash, police have said.
