Fairfield Township police looking for teen missing since Saturday

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - The Fairfield Township Police Department is looking for a 13-year-old who hasn’t been seen since Sept. 5.
Devonte Ellis is about 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 110 - 120 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black shorts.
Police say Devonte is required to take prescription medication and has been without it since he went missing.
He is known to frequent the Fairfield Township and Cincinnati areas, according to police.
If you have any information, please contact Det. Edens at (513) 887-5841 or call CrimeStoppers at (513) 352-3040.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.