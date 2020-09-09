Humidity and heat stick around Wednesday and Thursday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Warm to hot and humid weather will continue Wednesday afternoon, we will look for a daytime high of 89 degrees.
Thursday will be humid but because of cloud cover a bit cooler. Look for a break in the heat and humidity Friday and the chance of a shower Saturday. Late Saturday through midday Sunday rain should be widespread. So until then keep watering those lawns if you want them lush and green.
It looks like the weather will settle into a “pre-fall” pattern with a couple days of showers and near normal temperatures into the end of the month. Look for crisp mornings and highs in mid 70′s next week.
