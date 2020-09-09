Kool & the Gang co-founder Ronald ‘Khalis’ Bell dies at 68

Robert "Kool" Bell, from left, Ronald "Khalis" Bell, Dennis "DT" Thomas and George Brown attend a ceremony honoring Kool & The Gang with a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame on Oct. 8, 2015, in Los Angeles. Ronald "Khalis" Bell, a co-founder and singer in the group, has died. He was 68. Publicist Sujata Murthy says Bell died at his home in the U.S. Virgin Islands with his wife by his side. The cause of death has not been released. (Source: Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, file)