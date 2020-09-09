Metro riders should monitor their health after bus driver’s positive COVID-19 test

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Metro bus riders on a specific Sept. 5 route should monitor their health after another driver tested positive for COVID-19.
The positive test was from an operator driving Rt. 90 Metro*Plus (Kenwood-Downtown) on Sept. 5 from 4:50 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., according to Metro officials.
Transportation officials say anyone who thinks they encountered the operator should closely monitor their health and follow CDC guidelines.
Other employees, who might have encountered this operator, have been contacted after the transportation began contract tracing, according to Metro officials.
Riders are required to wear masks on all transit vehicles in the city, including buses, under the City Council’s mask ordinance.
Metro’s precautions against the spread of COVID-19, as reported by the agency, include:
- Conducting rigorous daily cleaning of all buses.
- Applying a chlorinated, sanitizing disinfectant that kills the coronavirus to all buses and surfaces inside buses and facilities, including poles, stanchions, and seats and facilities, including Government Square.
- Using an electrostatic sprayer which promotes surface adhesion of the disinfectant.
- Installed plexiglass barriers on-board all buses as an added layer of protection between customers and operators at the farebox.
