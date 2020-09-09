More than 1,000 Miami University students test positive for COVID-19

OXFORD, Ohio (FOX19) - More than 1,000 students at Miami University have now tested positive for COVID-19, according to the school’s online dashboard.
Miami University reported 159 new student cases of COVID-19 over the Labor Day weekend for a total of 1,084 total student coronavirus cases as of Monday.
There were three new staff cases reported on Tuesday, bringing the total to five.
The university says it will require all its students to be tested for COVID-19 as the number of positive cases climbs.
Fall semester began Aug. 17.
Undergraduate classes on the Oxford and regional campuses are online/remote until at least Sept. 21.
Officials have said the school may continue remotely if the cases do not slow.
Butler County continues to rise on the list of the highest occurrence of COVID-19 cases per county.
Last week, Gov. Mike DeWine said that was primarily due to students testing positive after attending house parties.
With 246.1 cases per 100,000 people between Aug. 25 - Sept. 7, Butler County is now No. 2 on the state’s list, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
Butler County reported a total of 943 new COVID-19 cases between those dates, the ODH’s data shows.
This is now the second week in a row Butler County has moved up the county-by-county list.
The county went from eighth to fourth on the county list when the previous report was released.
Miami University President Gregory Crawford joined DeWine at one of his daily coronavirus briefings last week and talked about what the school is doing to combat the surge in cases.
Crawford attributes the problem to students who came back to campus early in August and took part in large gatherings.
He said they have protocols in place and are working hard to flatten the curve and stop the upward trend.
The city of Oxford recently passed a law that would fine homeowners if police find a gathering of more than ten people.
The fine would be $500 for the first offense and one thousand for the second.
The university says it will charge students with endangering the public health and safety under the student code of conduct, possibly risking suspension.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.