Police: Suspect broke into more than 15 UDF stores throughout Hamilton County

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A suspect believed to have broken into more than 15 United Dairy Farmer stores throughout Hamilton County is under arrest, Cincinnati police announced Wednesday.
Jerome Parker is accused of burglarizing the stores between 1 and 3 a.m., according to a news release.
Police say two District 3 officers were looking for the suspects' vehicle on Sunday. His white Honda CRV has been involved in several previous cigarette breaking and entering offenses.
They noticed the SUV on Harrison Avenue near McHenry Avenue and pulled it over.
As they approached, they saw a trash can in the front seat, cigarettes and criminal tools.
In addition to the stolen property, officers said they also recovered clothing worn during the offenses, drug paraphernalia, and a wig.
Parker, who was driving, admitted to committing a breaking and entering offense in North College Hill earlier that night, according to police.
He was charged with five counts of breaking and enterings in the District 3 area of the city’s west side as well as an additional five counts throughout the rest of the city and county.
He was also charged with two counts of possessing criminal tools, theft and possessing drug paraphernalia.
Police say a total of $9,562 in merchandise was taken in these 10 offenses that resulted in about $12,800 in property damage.
Kathleen Rue, who was in Parker’s vehicle, was wanted on two misdemeanor warrants for drug paraphernalia. She was taken into custody and also taken to jail.
An investigation remains ongoing among police in Cincinnati, Green Township, North College Hill and Delhi Township.
