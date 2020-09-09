Sources: Bengals consider staying in locker room, kneeling during Week 1 national anthem

In 2016, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick became the first NFL player to take a knee during the national anthem as a form of protest against systemic racism and police brutality. Kaepernick knelt for the entire season. The quarterback became a free agent following the 2016 season and hasn’t been signed by an NFL club to this day. Many believe the quarterback is being blackballed by NFL owners. Kaepernick and Eric Reid, who also knelt with Kaepernick, filed a lawsuit accusing the NFL of colluding to prevent them from securing a contract as a free agent. Kaepernick, Reid and the NFL reached a confidential settlement in 2019.