Thousands of meals delivered to Covington Independent School students

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - Buses packed with food were on the move Wednesday to deliver thousands of meals to Covington Independent School District students.
Nine buses filled with more than 4,000 meals set out to visit hundreds of homes around 10:30 a.m. to put food on the table of hungry students.
Each student received breakfast, lunch dinner, and snacks to feed them for the next two days.
This is part of a federal grant that feeds kids, who would otherwise get most of the meals at school.
The COVID-19 pandemic has put a hold on that for now, so Covington wanted to send the meals to the students.
Alfred Carter, who has been teaching four of kids at home, says these meals have been a big help and he is appreciative of this service.
“They’re getting a little stir crazy on me, but we’ve got some good lunches here and we really appreciate it, we need it, we appreciate it and thank you very much.”
This is the first time Covington has tried this meal delivery system.
According to the school’s director of nutrition services, they have some kinks to work out as they move forward and keep this program going.
