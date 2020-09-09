Walmart looks to hire hundreds during upcoming event

MONROE, Ohio (FOX19) - Hundreds of people will hopefully be walking away with a job on Friday after Walmart’s hiring event.
Walmart hopes to hire 200 full-time positions for its fulfillment center in Monroe, the company said.
The jobs available range from outbound and inbound associates, asset protection, maintenance technicians/associates and quality assurance and systems associates.
The hourly wages for these positions start at $13.75 an hour and could be as much as $15.75 an hour with shift and equipment operating premiums.
Walmart says all positions are considered full-time and will qualify for benefits, including medical, vision and dental insurance, 401(k) matching, paid time off, a quarterly incentive program and access to a college degree for $1 a day.
The hiring event will be held on Friday, Sept. 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 650 Gateway Boulevard, Monroe, Ohio.
"Ecommerce fulfillment centers are a great place to start a career at Walmart, "said Dave Woods, general manager of the Monroe Walmart Fulfillment Center. “In fact, Walmart’s CEO started his career with the company loading trucks. We’re proud to offer great jobs with great benefits to residents in the surrounding areas.”
