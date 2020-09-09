Weekend fundraiser hopes to help Tri-State theater company

LEBANON, Ohio (FOX19) - Live theatre is still not back in the Tri-State and that has left a lot of local theatre companies struggling.
Lebanon Theatre Company (LTC) has been dark since their last show in March when they were forced to close.
Now, they are hoping that a benefit this weekend will help bring the theatre back to life.
“Our actors are eager to get back on stage, they really want to because it’s not just a hobby, it’s something that you love,” explains Lebanon Theatre Company Board Member Ted Hennis.
Hennis says they still have bills to pay despite no money coming into the company.
“We want to stay here in downtown,” said Hennis, “We don’t want to close up, we don’t want to go away.”
The government just came out with restrictions for live theatre, which allows for 15% capacity.
That means only 15 people could attend in this small theatre.
LTC has submitted a variance asking to allow for more capacity in a safe way. They are also looking at using physical barriers between some seats.
“We didn’t qualify for any of the grants or anything, because we’re all volunteer,” explains Hennis. “We don’t have anybody on payroll and we just do it because we love it. But I think it’s also a draw for the community I wouldn’t say it’s an arm for the community, I’d say it’s the heart for the community.”
Saturday, the LTC is hosting Mask-R-Aid.
It will feature performances like singing, vignettes, short plays, and more. They are also going to have a puppet show for the kids.
Mask-R-Aid will be held at Market 640 in Lebanon.
The indoor/outdoor market and indoor boutique will be open for shopping, food, and drinks. They will also have raffle prizes.
Market 640 is just one business Hennis says has reached out to help the theatre.
“For the adults, we’re gonna have ‘mask-r-tinis’ and we’re gonna have ‘mask-r-itas’ and beer and wine,” adds Hennis, “But from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. is primarily going to be for children.”
The entire event runs from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and tickets can be purchased online here.
