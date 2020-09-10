Butler Co. Juvenile Court extends mask order

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Butler County Judge Ronald Craft has extended the Juvenile Court mask order.
The order was set to expire on Sept. 15 and was extended until Jan. 15, 2021.
It requires all employees or any other person entering the building to wear a facial covering.
The order also includes:
- Persons who do not have official business to conduct with the court should not come to the building, and they may have their access to the building restricted during the public health emergency.
- Anyone entering an office or building is also subject to a health screening or non-invasive testing, including a check with a touch-free thermometer, and admission is based on the results of the screening or test.
- Court hearings will be continued, conducted virtually and “in-person” wherever possible. Questions regarding your hearing should be directed to the following phone number: 513-887-3318.
- Work Program is canceled until further notice.
- Resident visitation for the Juvenile Detention Center and Juvenile Rehabilitation Center is suspended until further notice. Increased telephone contact with parents and/or legal guardians in lieu of in-person visitation will be provided.
