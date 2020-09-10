Campbell County Public Library collecting mask donations for schools

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - In partnership with Coverings for Kids, all four branches of the Campbell County Public Library, Cold Spring, Carrico/Fort Thomas, Newport and Alexandria, are collecting mask donations for schools.
The library said the effort is to ensure that no one, regardless of their circumstances or resources, will go unprotected as children return to school.
The campaign also works to help schools maintain a steady supply of masks.
All four branches are serving as drop-off locations until further notice.
Donated masks can be homemade or purchased in child or adult sizes
The masks will be divided equally among all public schools in Campbell County.
Drop-off locations:
- Cold Spring: 3920 Alexandria Pike
- Carrico/Fort Thomas: 1000 Highland Ave.
- Newport: 901 E. Sixth St.
- Alexandria: 8830 Alexandria Pike
