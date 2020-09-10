Community rallies behind former teacher diagnosed with COVID-19 after retiring

MILFORD, Ohio (FOX19) - A recently retired teacher is fighting for her life after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and now the community is rallying to support her.
Sharon Hunt, 66, taught at Reading Community School at the elementary level for 25-years before retiring on Aug. 1.
Sharon was diagnosed with COVID-19 just a few weeks into her retirement.
But her pain didn’t stop there. Sharon also developed pneumonia as she fights COVID-19.
She is more than a number on the state’s COVID-19 data.
Sharon is a wife, a mom, a daughter, and a friend to many.
“She has the kindest heart I’ve ever known in my life," said Sharon’s husband, Edward Hunt. "I don’t know what else to say about her? She’s one of a kind, and I really want this to be over,” said Sharon’s husband, Edward Hunt.
Sharon has spent the last 15 days on a ventilator in the ICU.
“You see it on TV, but until it actually happens to somebody you love, it’s not really a reality," said Sharon’s daughter-in-law, Kristina Hunt. "We’ve watched it destroy and turn our family upside down in a matter of days.”
“For those of you who don’t think that the COVID is real; I was one of those people who did not believe it was real, but now that is has happened to this family I know that it is real,” said Edward.
Kristina created Sharon Strong on Facebook as a way to keep everyone in good spirits
Community members are sharing pictures with her while offering words of encouragement on the page.
“On the Sharon Strong, everyone’s been posting pictures of giraffes because anyone who knows Sharon knows she is obsessed with giraffes," said Kristina. "So, we’ve been posting that so, when she does wake up that’s the first thing she sees, and it’s flooded with giraffes.”
Her family says they can’t express how much they are praying for her recovery.
“It’s one of the worst things we’ve ever had to go through," said Sharon’s son, Jeremy Hunt. "It’s really taking a toll on her family and we can’t go in and see her we can’t send her messages or even just sit by her side.”
But they say she did not work all those years to retire and give up now.
They are confident she will beat this.
“There’s a nurse that will put the phone up to her ear and I will talk with her in her ear so she can hear my voice which is really comforting I imagine," said Edward. "I tell her, ‘Baby come home to me. I love you, and this will all be over soon, and we’ll have our time together.’”
You can check out Sharon Strong on Facebook and join a prayer group. There is also information on a meal train if you would like to help and send meals to her husband Edward.
