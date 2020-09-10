Dr. Joan Duwve named new director of Ohio Department of Health

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - Dr. Joan Duwve, M.D., MPH, has been named the new director of the Ohio Department of Health.
Duwve, a native of Ohio, graduated from North Olmsted High School.
Duwve went to undergrad school at The Ohio State University before receiving a Master of Public Health from the University of Michigan and her Medical Doctor Degree from Johns Hopkins University.
“I am thrilled to return to Ohio, where I grew up,” said Dr. Duwve. “Through forging strong partnerships across the state, I firmly believe that together, we can build healthier communities that in turn create greater opportunities for all Ohioans to thrive.”
She most recently served as the Director of Public Health at the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Her hiring as the ODH director comes after Dr. Amy Acton stepped down from the position a few months ago.
Gov. Mike DeWine said on Thursday times like these call true leadership to help fight COVID-19.
“This unprecedented time calls for true leadership to limit the spread of COVID-19 and to save lives,” said Governor DeWine. “We welcome Dr. Duwve to our team. Her clinical experience and leadership to strengthen public health infrastructure will help guide Ohio as we navigate through this pandemic and modernize Ohio’s public health system.”
