Endangered primate remains found in shipment of dried chili peppers

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - In early April, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agriculture specialists were inspecting several large bags of dried chili peppers imported from Thailand when they noticed something strange about the contents of the shipment.
According to CBP, the specialists found multiple prohibited wildlife products, including numerous dried frogs and insects and the remains of an endangered primate.
The shipment was addressed to someone in Buffalo, NY, they said.
“Our agriculture specialists work to protect our U.S. crops and food supply each and every day,” Cincinnati Supervisory Agriculture Specialist Barbara Hassan said in a news release. “Often, we encounter shipments like these, which are of interest not only to CBP but to other federal agencies as well. Our specialists are trained to identify products of concern for more than 40 regulatory agencies, and they excel at pinpointing shipments that are worthy of a closer look.”
CBP then referred the shipment to U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) Office of Law Enforcement, where scientists identified the primate as an endangered lorisid that is protected under CITES Appendix I.
“U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service inspectors, along with Customs and Border Protection, continue to produce excellent results by impacting the illegal wildlife trade,” Supervisory Wildlife Inspector Denise Larison said in a news release. “Wildlife trafficking remains a significant threat to thousands of plant and animal species around globe. Thanks to this great partnership, we were once again able to prevent the unlawful importation of protected species and disrupt the illegal market for these precious animals.”
CBP agriculture specialists said they inspect plant and animal products imported into the U.S. to prevent the transmission of foreign pests and diseases to American agriculture commodities.
