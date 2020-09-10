Family of Gabby Rodriguez, killed in hit-and-run, pushing for pedestrian safety, demanding justice

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Two years after Gabriella Rodriguez was killed in a hit and run, her loved ones are dedicated to pursuing answers and demanding change.
Gabrielle “Gabby” Rodriguez died on Sept. 10, 2018. Cincinnati police said the 15-year-old was hit by two cars while crossing the street at Harrison and Hansford on her way to school.
Investigators said the first driver stopped, but the second driver did not. To this day, the second driver has not been identified.
“For the longest time, we would sit on the corner where she died and watch for cars, and if one had a dent, we would call the police and say ‘hey we saw this car,'" Shawna Rodriguez, Gabby’s mother, said.
According to family members, a nearby Metro bus was recording video the morning Rodriguez was killed, and a neighbor had a security camera rolling. There was also, per Shawna, a Snapchat video that circulated showing Rodriguez on the ground.
However, Cincinnati police say they have reviewed the footage and did not find any forensic evidence.
For Rodriguez’s family, it is frustrating not having answers. Until they get them, they say they are not only fighting for justice, they are fighting for change.
“I don’t want another parent to get that phone call I got that morning. It has changed our life miserably," Shawna said.
Rodriguez’s loved ones are pushing city leaders to add a crosswalk at the intersection where Rodriguez died.
“I’m grateful for the things that have been done, but there’s a heck of a lot more that needs done, and I’ll spend every day, I’ll go to work, I’ll come home, I’ll go right back out, holding signs, going to city council. I’ll do whatever I have to do because that’s a vow I made to my daughter," Shawna said.
To honor Rodriguez’s memory, her family members and friends are raising money for a scholarship fund. Shawna say they plan to present a scholarship to one or two student athletes.
“Gabby would’ve been a senior this year, and I would like to do it on their senior night," Shawna said.
Shawna says he knows that nothing will bring her daughter back, but she says she will do whatever it takes to make sure Rodriguez’s name is never forgotten.
“To me, it’s still a murder," Shawna said. "They hit her. They ran her over, and they left.”
Cincinnati police say the driver who did not stop would likely not face vehicular manslaughter charges and instead would face a charge of leaving the scene of a crash.
There is a reward for information offered by Crime Stoppers. Anyone can report information anonymously by calling 513-352-3040.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.