Family still searching for answers 2 years after teen’s death

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A family is keeping the memory of their loved one going strong as they search for answers to her death two years ago on Sept. 10, 2018.
Gabby Rodriguez was 15 years old when police say she was hit and killed by two cars on Harrison Avenue.
The first driver stopped, police said at the time, but the second driver who hit her took off.
Gabby was reportedly trying to catch the school bus around 6:44 a.m. on the day it happened.
Now, on the two-year anniversary of her death, family and friends came together at 6:44 a.m. to release balloons in her memory.
Her family has rallied for driver and pedestrian safety near the site of the crash in the years following Gabby’s death.
Leading that charge has been her mother, Shawna Rodriguez, who says nothing has changed since her daughter’s death.
“There is still no crosswalk, no improved lighting, there is still not a flashing crosswalk sign,” explained Shawna. “So, I hope this year we can start focusing on that area. We have to let the city know and CPD know that we are not giving up. We are out there and demanding change.”
CPD says there are no updates on the search for the driver who struck Rodriguez.
Cincinnati police were looking for a white Toyota Corolla potentially connected to the hit-and-run afterward. They later said that it may have been a white Honda Civic.
Police ask anyone with information to come forward by calling Crime Stoppers at (513) 352-3040.
Every year in her memory, Shawna also hosts the Gabby Rodriguez Softball Tournament with 12 person teams.
The goal of the tournament is to raise funds for the Gabby Rodriguez Foundation, which will include a scholarship in Gabby’s name and a foundation that focuses on pedestrian safety.
This year the tournament will be held Sept. 12.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.