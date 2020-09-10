Loved ones still looking for answers after mother killed by stray bullet

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A family is still looking for answers into who and why someone killed an Avondale woman one year ago to the day.
Shauna Gardner, 36, was sitting inside her apartment on Prospect Place around 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 10, 2019, when a bullet shot through her window, hitting and killing her.
To this day, police don’t know if Gardener was the intended target or an innocent bystander.
Her family is still seeking answers and justice as they continue to keep her memory alive.
Gardner is described as a loving mother of four children, who was sitting at home with them on that fatal night.
“She was always happy, smiling, laughing. . . she was never a negative person,” said Jae’auna Felton, Gardner’s daughter.
Felton visited her mom’s gravesite earlier Thursday with Karen Rumsey, Cincinnati Police Department victim’s rights advocate.
Rumsey has been by the family’s side since Gardner was killed.
“An innocent woman, in her home with her children doing what she’s supposed to do when a stray bullet comes through and kills her," said Rumsey. "And the kids are there.”
Felton is trying to stay positive as police continue to investigate her mother’s death.
“After losing my mom, I feel like me and my sisters gained a bunch of new moms," Felton explained. "They’ve been very generous.”
Cincinnati police said on Thursday there are no updates as far as the investigation is concerned.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.
