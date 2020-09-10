Man shot in Avondale

By Jennifer Edwards Baker | September 10, 2020 at 4:26 AM EDT - Updated September 10 at 4:26 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man is recovering from a shooting near an apartment complex in Avondale early Thursday, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers responded near the Colonial Village Apartments on Irving Street at Forest Avenue just after 2 a.m.

Police say the victim was shot in the leg.

He was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the gunfire.

No arrests were made, and suspect information was not available.

