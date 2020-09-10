Man shot in Avondale

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man is recovering from a shooting near an apartment complex in Avondale early Thursday, according to Cincinnati police.
Officers responded near the Colonial Village Apartments on Irving Street at Forest Avenue just after 2 a.m.
Police say the victim was shot in the leg.
He was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
It was not immediately clear what led up to the gunfire.
No arrests were made, and suspect information was not available.
