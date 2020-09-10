Meijer extends teacher discount through 2020/21 school year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (FOX19) - Meijer will be extending its annual teacher discount, normally offered only in the summer, through the entire school year, the company said Thursday.
The discount takes 15 percent off purchases of classroom essentials for teachers. It will be available for the entire 2020/21 school year.
Additionally, the company said the discount will now cover face coverings and hand sanitizers.
“There are so many uncertainties as teachers head back to classes, and we’ve heard the plans may change throughout the year, so our goal is to help them shop with confidence whenever they need to refill supplies,” Director of Back-to-School Merchandising for Meijer Brandon Pasch said.
The move comes after a Meijer survey appears to show teachers expect to repeatedly adjust, refill and update their supplies multiple times in the coming months, with more than 80 percent expecting their students to switch between virtual and in-person learning.
The company also furnished a Center of Education Statistics, Schools and Staffing Survey showing 94 percent of public school teachers say they spend their own money on notebooks, pens and other supplies without reimbursement.
Teachers can get the discount, in the form of a paper coupon, by presenting a current school ID at their local Meijer Customer Service desk, the company says.
The coupon can only be used for purchases made in-store. Some restrictions apply.
