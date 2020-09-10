2nd arrest made in connection to Tinder robbery plot

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - A second person has been arrested in connection with a robbery plot using the dating app Tinder.
Sierra Wayman, 19, of Covington, met a man on the dating app Tinder and invited him over to her home in the 2400 block of Bell Court on Monday, the release explains.
Two people knocked on the door while Wayman and the man were inside the home, police said.
One of the men at the door was Phillip Snyder, Covington Police say.
Wayman answered the door and let Snyder and the other person inside where they started assaulting the victim, according to police.
On Thursday, police said Snyder admitted to entering the home and hitting the victim in the face.
The victim, who was armed, fired his weapon and hit both individuals assaulting him, police said on Tuesday.
The victim then called 911 to report he had shot two people, police say.
The two people who were shot were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Wayman admitted to detectives during an interview she invited the two people into her home to try and extort money from Browning.
Wayman is currently being held at the Kenton County Jail on a $5,000 bond for a robbery charge.
Snyder was arrested for robbery and for having an outstanding felony warrant, according to police.
Covington police say they are still investigating and further charges are expected as the investigation unfolds.
