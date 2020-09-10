Newport Independent Schools announce plans for in-person class, fall sports

NEWPORT, Ky. (FOX19) - In-person classes and the fall sports schedule will begin soon for Newport Independent Schools.
Students will return to the classroom on Sept. 29, according to Superintendent Tony Watts.
Masks for students and staff will be required, unless they are seated, when in-person classes begin in a few weeks, the superintendent stated.
Cleaning will be done throughout the school regularly.
Other safety measures in place include:
- Students entering school buildings will have their temperatures taken and recorded.
- Breakfast will be served in bags, “grab-and-go” style, with students taking their breakfast to the classroom.
- Lunches will be pre-ordered by students and served in classrooms.
- To reduce the amount of movement in hallways, students will remain in classrooms and teachers will change classrooms each period.
“Our Board of Education and our administration are trying to get back to some normalcy for the students, teachers, staff and families in our district,” said Watts. “Our number one focus is keeping everyone safe. We will be cleaning, sanitizing, and social distancing as much as possible. Anytime a surface is used, we are going to clean it.”
Watts adds this will be “closely monitored,” and if need be, they will seek an alternative option.
The fall sports schedule will begin a few weeks before with a football game on Friday, Sept. 11 between the Newport Wildcats and Bishop Brossart, Watts announced.
Attendance for Newport home games will be limited to two tickets per player, Watts said.
