Nightly closures at the Lytle Tunnel next week

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The I-71 Lytle Tunnel will be closed during the overnight hours next week for regularly scheduled maintenance.
Northbound I-71 will be closed at the I-71/75 split Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 16 and 17, beginning at 10 p.m. until 5 a.m.
In addition, the following restrictions and ramp closures will also be in effect:
- Fourth Street entrance ramp to I-71 North in Covington, KY will be closed, and traffic will be detoured via the Twelfth Street entrance ramp to northbound I-71/75.
- Second Street entrance ramp to I-71 North in Cincinnati will be closed; traffic will be routed by way of the Fifth Street entrance ramp to northbound I-71.
- Access to the tunnel from eastbound Fort Washington Way (I-71/U.S. 50) will be prohibited; however, U.S. 50 East will remain open.
On Friday, Sept. 18 and Saturday, Sept. 19, southbound I-71 will be closed at Exit 2 and through the tunnel from 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.
- U.S. 42/Eden Park Drive entrance ramp will be closed, and motorists may follow the Liberty Street entrance ramp to southbound I-471 and follow I-71 detour.
- Third Street exit ramp to I-71 South will be closed, and motorists detour via Gilbert Avenue/Reading Road to access downtown.
While the tunnel is closed in the northbound direction, I-71 traffic will be detoured via I-75 north to S.R. 562/Norwood Lateral and I-71, and when it is closed southbound, traffic will be detoured by way of I-471 and I-275 west to I-71/I-75 or via the Norwood Lateral and I-75 south.
