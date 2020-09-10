Ohio State head coach Ryan Day: ‘Why can’t they play?’

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day aired his grievances with the Big Ten conference on Thursday in a statement asking, “Why can’t they play?”
“The communication from the Big Ten following the decision has been disappointing and often unclear,” said Day in the statement. “However, we still have an opportunity to give our young men what they have worked so hard for: a chance to safely compete for a national championship this fall.”
Several coaches from the Big Ten including Penn State’s James Franklin and Nebraska’s Scott Frost have now spoken up about a lack of communication from the Big Ten and commissioner Kevin Warren surrounding a plan going forward after postponing the season in early August.
“The Big Ten medical subcommittee has done an excellent job of creating a safe pathway toward returning to play in mid-October,” Day said. “Our players want to know: why can’t they play?”
There have been rumors swirling of a possible Big Ten re-vote to still play college football later this fall.
The Big Ten has yet to announce any plans for when the season could resume.
