Police: Man shot multiple times in OTR

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting in Over-the-Rhine early Thursday.
Officers say they found a man in his 20s shot multiple times on Walnut Street near Mercer Street just before 3 a.m.
He was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life threatening gunshot wounds to his hand and arm, according to police.
It was not immediately clear was led up to the gunfire.
No arrests were made, and suspect information was not available.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.